Gary Kirsten Explains The Essential Qualities That Are Needed To Become A Good Coach

Gary Kirsten needs no introduction. The first thing that comes to the minds of the passionate Indian cricket fans when they hear this name is about that historic 2011 World Cup triumph at the Wankhede Stadium. Kirsten was the head coach of Team India and by the virtue of that win, the Men In Blue won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years and at the same time, also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

Now, the South African legend has talked about the skills that are needed in order to become a good coach.

'Coaches require a variety of skill sets': Gary Kirsten

While speaking to a South African daily tabloid, Gary Kirsten went on to say that the coaches require a variety of skill sets that allow them to have oversight in every segment of running a professional cricket team. He also mentioned that it includes season and tournament preparation, man-management, building a team culture, managing relationships, recruitment, contracting, strategy, recruitment and management of support staff, practice and training facilities, media commitments, team logistics, team feedback loops and debriefs, consultants and all other services linked to a high-performance professional sports team.



'Every new coach needs support from players': Kirsten

The former South African opener also added that the coaches need to be able to successfully manage all different types of personalities so that each player has an opportunity to thrive and that the coach is also trying to set a high performing team environment and has a responsibility for the success of the team and not only individuals.

Furthermore, the Proteas sensation also went on to add that every new coach needs support from players who can drive the new culture or way of doing things. This can take time and win these players over, requires trust, transparency, and good connections. At the same time, Kirsten also mentioned that one expects too much from coaches in a short time.

