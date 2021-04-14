KKR Apologises To Fans After 'disappointing Performance' Versus Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders were left red-faced after suffering a shocking 10-run defeat in the hands of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in their second game of IPL 2021. The contest, in which KKR at one point of time firmly believed victory would be theirs, saw Mumbai's bowlers holding their nerve and refusing to allow the Knight Riders' batsmen to go big, ultimately defending a comparatively low total of 152 runs successfully at the Wankhede. KKR's collapse drew criticism from all quarters of the cricketing universe, even forcing the team' co-owner to apologise to the fans after a 'disappointing performance'.

KKR owner apologises to fans after 'disappointing performance'

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

MI survive KKR scare

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose its bearings in an astonishing manner as Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they fell stunningy short giving defending champions their first win. Krunal (1/13 in 4 overs) and Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls). But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under checks in a game that will be talked about for years to come. especially how KKR capitulated.

Required to show some sensible approach, it was harakiri of sorts by KKR batting unit as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI. Just when KKR needed to play it sensibly with require run-rate under seven, they collapsed and lost another in Shakib, this time Krunal Pandya joining in the party for MI. Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over. Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.