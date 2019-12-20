KKR IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders were in no mood to beat around the bush when they got to the 2020 IPL Auction. They made history by purchasing Australia pacer Pat Cummins for Rs.15.5 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever. Later on, they reacquired England's ODI and T20I skipper Eoin Morgan too. Here are KKR's biggest purchases from the 2020 Auction.

KKR 2020 Squad: Biggest purchases

1. Pat Cummins

The Australian Test vice-captain is a fine pace bowler worldwide and with Mitchell Starc stepping out of the auction, all eyes were on Cummins as he was the biggest name around in the fast bowling set of players. KKR broke the bank and purchased the second most expensive player at the auction ever when they got Cummins for Rs. 15.50 crore.

2. Eoin Morgan

Morgan just won the World Cup for his country and his performances throughout the world have been consistent. The Knight Riders obviously noticed that and they brought back Morgan for Rs. 5.25 crore. His previous stint in the team was from 2011 to 2013.

3. Varun Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy made all kinds of headlines when KXIP acquired him for INR 8.4 crore at the 2019 Auction. In what turned out to be a disastrous season, the Tamil Nadu spinner conceded 25 runs in his first-ever IPL over. After being released by KXIP, it was not expected that he would be bought again but KKR showed faith and bought him for INR 4 crore.

4. Tom Banton

The young English wicketkeeper-batsman has been making a lot of waves throughout the globe. Banton's IPL debut was something a lot of fans were looking forward to and KKR bought themselves the services of the Englishman for INR 1 crore.

5. Pravin Tambe

Perhaps the most surprising pick of the auction, a 48-year-old Tambe was picked up by KKR for his base price of INR 20 lakh. Tambe's last IPL season was in 2017 where he played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR 2020 players list

Dinesh Karthik (captain) Shivam Mavi Sandeep Warrier Kuldeep Yadav Eoin Morgan Pat Cummins Harry Gurney Sunil Narine Nikhil Naik M Siddharth Andre Russell Lockie Ferguson Prasidh Krishna Shubman Gill Nitish Rana Siddhesh Lad Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rinku Singh Varun Chakravarthy Tom Banton Pravin Tambe Chris Green Rahul Tripathi

