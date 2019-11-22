KKR Released Players: 11 Players No Longer With The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders retained West Indian T20 heavyweights Sunil Narine and Andre Russell among several other young Indian cricketers ahead of the upcoming December 19 IPL auction in Kolkata. However, they released as many as 11 of their players during the recently concluded trading window. Here, we take a look at a list of all the players released by KKR ahead of the upcoming auction.

List of players released by Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn – The hard-hitting Aussie played five seasons for KKR ever since he joined the franchise in 2014. Lynn scored 405 runs in 13 matches in the latest edition, only to be released later, making many surprised as the opener can tend to play many match-winning innings at the top.

Robin Uthappa – In his debut season (IPL 2014) for KKR itself, Robin Uthappa scored 660 runs to win the coveted ‘Orange Cap’ that year. However, a decline in form in the recent seasons prompted the franchise to release the cricketer ahead of IPL 2020 auction.

Carlos Brathwaite – The West Indian all-rounder played just two games in his only season outing for KKR. The cricketer went wicketless and failed to make an impact with the bat in IPL 2019.

Piyush Chawla – Piyush Chawla represented KKR in 70 matches between IPL 2014 and 2019. He started out as a successful leg-spin option for the side but has failed to make much impact in the previous three editions.

Along with the above-mentioned cricketers, KKR also released English opening batsman Joe Denly, South African pacer Anrich Nortje and Matthew Kelly from Australia. Among the Indian players, KKR released KC Cariappa, Nikhil Naik, Prithvi Raj Yarra and Shrikant Mundhe.

