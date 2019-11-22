KKR Retained Players: A List Of All Players Retained Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders retained as many as 13 of their players during the trading window. Ahead of the upcoming December 19 IPL auction in Kolkata, the franchise retained their star performers Sunil Narine and Andre Russell among several other young Indian cricketers. Here, we take a look at a list of all players retained by KKR along with their salaries for the upcoming season.
Here are our 13 Knights that we retained on the much-spoken retention day! 💜#KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/IMNXSQt0m1— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 15, 2019
Sunil Narine (West Indies) – Salary ₹8.5 crores (US$1.2 million)
Andre Russell (West Indies) – Salary ₹7 crores (US$1.0 million)
Dinesh Karthik (India) – Salary ₹7.4 crores (US$1.1 million)
Kuldeep Yadav (India) – Salary ₹5.8 crores (US$838,975.80)
Sight 👀 | Aim 🧐 | Shoot 💥🎯— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 21, 2019
📹 Which Knight can be the next James Bond 🔫😉 Let's find out in this 'Shoot the Bottle' challenge! #KKR | #KorboLorboJeetbo | #KKRFunDiaries | @NitishRana_27 | @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/unhYUOkUBt
Nitish Rana (India) – Salary ₹3.4 crores (US$491,813.40)
Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India) – Salary ₹3.2 crores (US$462,883.20)
Shivam Mavi (India) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)
Shubman Gill (India) – Salary ₹1.8 crores (US$260,371.80)
Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – Salary ₹1.6 crores (US$231,441.60)
4⃣ for 17 runs - CAREER-BEST bowling figures in T20s for @NitishRana_27 💥— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 22, 2019
Nitish Rana stars in Delhi's huge 77-run win over Maharashtra in #MushtaqAliT20 🏆#KorboLorboJeetbo #NitishRana #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/dZMMRTKkke
Rinku Singh (India) – Salary ₹80 lakhs (US$115,720.80)
Harry Gurney (England) – Salary ₹75 lakhs (US$108,488.30)
Prasidh Krishna (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$28,930.20)
Sandeep Warrier (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$28,930.20)
Kuldeep Yadav is in #TeamIndia's 15-member squad that will face @WindiesCricket in both T20Is and ODIs starting December 6 🙌#INDvWI | @imkuldeep18 | #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/utjGlKeMK8— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 21, 2019
