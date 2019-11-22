KKR Retained Players: A List Of All Players Retained Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders retained as many as 13 of their players during the trading window. Ahead of the upcoming December 19 IPL auction in Kolkata, the franchise retained their star performers Sunil Narine and Andre Russell among several other young Indian cricketers. Here, we take a look at a list of all players retained by KKR along with their salaries for the upcoming season.

IPL: List of players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine (West Indies) – Salary ₹8.5 crores (US$1.2 million)

Andre Russell (West Indies) – Salary ₹7 crores (US$1.0 million)

Dinesh Karthik (India) – Salary ₹7.4 crores (US$1.1 million)

Kuldeep Yadav (India) – Salary ₹5.8 crores (US$838,975.80)

Nitish Rana (India) – Salary ₹3.4 crores (US$491,813.40)

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India) – Salary ₹3.2 crores (US$462,883.20)

Shivam Mavi (India) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)

Shubman Gill (India) – Salary ₹1.8 crores (US$260,371.80)

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – Salary ₹1.6 crores (US$231,441.60)

Rinku Singh (India) – Salary ₹80 lakhs (US$115,720.80)

Harry Gurney (England) – Salary ₹75 lakhs (US$108,488.30)

Prasidh Krishna (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$28,930.20)

Sandeep Warrier (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$28,930.20)

