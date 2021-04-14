KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Played Match-defining IPL Inning On This Day In 2013

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan smashed a swashbuckling 47 off just 21 deliveries on this day in 2013 while playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The damaging inning by Eoin Morgan was played under Gautam Gambhir was captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise was seeking to defend its title from 2012, which was also KKR's first trophy in the cash-rich tournament. Morgan, who came in to bat in the 14th over after his skipper Gautam Gambhir was dismissed by Ashish Reddy for 53 runs.

Morgan helps KKR win

When Morgan came to the crease, KKR was struggling owing to a slow run-rate that would have seen them finish the innings below the par score. However, Morgan played a destructive knock of 47 runs off 21 deliveries with a whopping strike rate of 223.80, including five boundaries and 3 maximums. Morgan forged an important partnership with Jacques Kallis, who on the other hand, had scored 41 off 27 deliveries. Morgan and Kallis helped their team reach 180 in 20 overs. The inning played by England's captain is still his most explosive in IPL history.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers managed to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for just 132 runs at the end of the final innings. Although Gautam Gambhir was awarded the Man of the Match for his 45-ball half-century, it was Morgan who played an important knock that helped KKR win the match. Jacques Kallis also performed with the ball as he scalped three wickets from the four overs that he bowled.

Meanwhile, Kolkata lost their second game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Mumbai Indians by 10 runs. After winning the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Morgan and his team were riding high on confidence, which witnessed cracks after last night's game against Rohit Sharma-led side in Chennai. KKR will take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 18 in the season's first afternoon match.

(Image Credit: PTI)