KKR Suffer Massive Jolt With Team's Big Player All Set To Miss Knockout Game Against RCB

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been the mainstay for Kolkata Knight Riders in absence of Andre Russell, might miss the playoff game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he is set to join his national squad for the T20 World Cup. According to Cricfrenzy, Shakib Al Hasan, along with his Bangladesh teammate Mustafizur Rahman, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals dugout, will join the national side on Sunday to start the mandatory one-day quarantine ahead of their warm-up game against Sri Lanka on October 12.

According to the report, the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup will depart for the UAE on Sunday, where they will be joined by Shakib and Mustafizur. Bangladesh is all set to play a warm-up game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday before starting their World Cup campaign against Scotland on October 17. Shakib Al Hasan was included in KKR's starting XI after Andre Russell was ruled out due to injury concerns. Shakib performed exceptionally well for KKR in the two league games that he played in phase 2 of IPL 2021.

Shakib Al Hasan in IPL 2021

Although Shakib did not get to bat in the previous two games that he played for KKR, the World No. 1 ranked all-rounder contributed in the other aspects of the game, including bowling and fielding. During KKR's game against SRH on October 3, Shakib picked one wicket and also effected an all-important run out to dismiss Kane Williamson. Shakib has played a total of five matches in IPL 2021 and has scored 38 runs at an average of 12.36. He also has four wickets to his name.

As far as KKR is concerned, the team finished fourth in the points table after the completion of the league stage on Saturday. KKR became the last team to qualify for the playoffs, where they will lock horns against Virat Kohli's RCB on October 11 in the eliminator match. KKR have two IPL trophies in their cabinet and the side will look to make it three when they come out on the field on Monday.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI