KKR Team 2021 Receive Comical Request From Ben Cutting's TV Presenter Wife Erin Holland

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently bought Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting at his base price of â‚¹75 lakh at the IPL auction. The Australian is seen as a potential backup to all-rounder Andre Russell. With his stint with the KKR team 2021, Cutting is set to start yet another new journey. The cricketer recently got married to Miss World Australia 2013 and TV presenter Erin Holland.

Erin Holland hilariously responds to KKR's post welcoming her and Ben Cutting

Last month, Cutting married Holland in Byron Bay, New South Wales, at Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay. The duo was set to tie the knot last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding was postponed twice. Notably, Cutting and Holland had announced their engagement a couple of years ago and they had also informed their fans about the same on their respective social media handles.

The official Instagram handle of the KKR team 2021 took to Instagram and posted an endearing video to welcome Ben Cutting and Erin Holland to the KKR family. The video is from their wedding where both are seen dancing together as they start their journey as a wedded couple. Here is the video -

As soon as the video was uploaded, it was showered with a lot of love by KKR fans. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the couple on their wedding. Among many reactions, one was from Ben Cutting's wife, who had a rather hilarious take on the video. In her comment, Erin Holland thanked KKR for the welcomed and expressed her happiness at being a part of the franchise. She also hilariously requested the franchise to teach Cutting some better dance moves.

Ben Cutting wife, i.e. Erin Holland's comment

Ben Cutting stats

Ben Cutting has been in the IPL for a while, however, he has failed to secure a permanent place for himself in the tournament. After playing for Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Cutting will now ply his trade for the KKR. The Ben Cutting stats include the 21 IPL matches he has played where he has scored 238 runs at an average of 21.6 and strike-rate of 168.8. He also has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of .9.16

KKR IPL schedule

According to the KKR IPL schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru

KKR squad 2021

KKR players retained

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

KKR players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Harbhajan Singh (â‚¹2 crore), Shakib-al-Hasan (â‚¹3.2 crore), Ben Cutting (â‚¹75 lakh), Karun Nair (â‚¹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (â‚¹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (â‚¹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (â‚¹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (â‚¹20 lakh).

