Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went into the IPL 2023 auction with 14 players and the lowest purse to fill in the rest of the slots. KKR had a remaining purse of Rs. 7.05 crores. KKR had a total of 5 slots to be filled, including eight Indians and three overseas players. Before going into the auction, the franchise released several star players including the likes of Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch.

Players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson (T), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee.

Players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2023 Auction

N. Jagadeesan (India) - INR 90 lakhs Vaibhav Arora (India) - INR 60 lakhs Suyash Sharma (India) - INR 20 lakhs David Wiese (Namibia) - INR 1 crore Shakib Al Hasan (Namibia) - INR 1.5 crore Mandeep Singh (Namibia) - INR 50 lakhs Kulwant Khejroliya (Namibia) - INR 20 lakhs Litton Das (Namibia) - INR 50 lakhs

KKR sign Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals

A few days before the IPL 2023 trading window closed, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a massive trade as they have signed fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals (DC). The 31-year-old, who is currently a part of Team India's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand, was bought by DC at the 2022 IPL mega auction for a whopping Rs 10.75 crores.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster all-cash deal. The report adds that the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings were also interested in signing the 31-year-old, but DC did not retreat.

