KKR Team: Ian Bishop Urges Eoin Morgan To Pick THIS Player In Playing XI To Make Playoffs

With the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League inching closer, several cricket pundits have come up with their suggestions for the participating franchises. The Kolkata Knight Riders have a number of prominent players of the shortest format in their line-up and it remains to be seen which of those players will make it in their first-choice playing 11 for the impending edition. Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop recently named a player who could add a great amount of value to the KKR team.

Star Bangladesh all-rounder will once again be seen donning the iconic KKR jersey in this year's Indian Premier League as he was signed up by the franchise in the IPL 2021 auction. The veteran has been a valuable part of the side in the past and was instrumental in the team clinching the championship in 2012 and 2014. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Ian Bishop went on to suggest that the left-hander could emerge as a potential match-winner for the franchise once again and urged Eoin Morgan to give him adequate chances.

While the former Bangladesh captain is known to be a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket, he will have to battle it out with several notable names to make a spot for himself in the playing 11. With only four overseas players allowed, it certainly will not be easy for the team management to accommodate Shakib al Hasan. Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are believed to be automatic selections given that they are fit. Hasan will compete for fourth place with the likes of Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Cutting and Tim Seifert.

The Eoin Morgan-led side won the Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 bid worth INR 3.2 crore, and the veteran is all set to return to the cash-rich league in the 14th edition. Considering his vast experience in white-ball cricket, the star all-rounder could prove to be one of the vital cogs for the KKR team. The cricketer will be keen to make an impact on his much-anticipated return.

According to the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru.

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Sheldon Jackson, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora.

