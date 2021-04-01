KKR Team Preview: Eoin Morgan And Co. Face Massive Challenge With No Eden Gardens Games

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to launch their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) campaign on April 11 with a game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Several of their cricketers, including Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell among others have already begun their net training sessions. The upcoming season will be Eoin Morgan’s first stint as full-time KKR captain, after he led their camp in the second half of the previous season.

KKR players train for unique IPL 2021 season

The KKR franchise, much like the remaining seven IPL 2021 participants, will be playing at neutral venues this season. The decision to conduct the entirety of IPL 2021 in neutral venues was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to contain the threat of the coronavirus. KKR has been a strong unit at the Eden Gardens, i.e. their home base, but will now have to play matches in Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru instead.

IPL teams: Andre Russell hits sixes in nets training sessions

IPL teams: KKR players list for IPL 2021 season

KKR team 2021

On January 20, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise retained 17 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Vaibhav Arora and Venkatesh Iyer. Here is a look at the entire KKR team players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

As per the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on the SRH in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 11 in Chennai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and their final five games in Bengaluru.

A look at KKR IPL 2021 schedule:

