KKR Team Star Ben Cutting's Wife Erin Holland's Glamourous Photo Makes Netizens Explode

Erin Holland, the wife of KKR team all-rounder Ben Cutting, has gained a legion of fans in the subcontinent since her husband's inclusion in the IPL and the PSL over the last few years. Currently at home in Australia due to the pandemic, Holland has been very active on social media, over the last few months, gaining even more followers with her glamorous pictures. After the postponement of her wedding due to COVID-19, the former Miss World Australia finally tied the knot with Cutting at the Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay, in February 2021.

Ben Cutting wife, Erin Holland, wows fans on Instagram

Already a fan favourite for her elegant and chic sense of style on social media, tv presenter and model Erin Holland's latest post on Instagram has sent fans into a tizzy. The post in question shows Holland dressed in a silver dress and wearing metallic thigh-high boots as she strikes a pose in front of a mirror. It is one in a series of shots on the Aussie's page made to endorse cosmetics company Moroccan Oil and the ongoing Eurovision contest.

Ben Cutting IPL 2021 and stats

Since first being brought by the Kings XI Punjab side for the 2012 IPL season, Ben Cutting has been unable to really get this career going in the league. His first match in the IPL came during his time with the Rajasthan Royals, in 2014, when he made 8 runs from one match. His next stint at the league was under the Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2016-17. However, Cutting only played 8 matches in all, in those two years. After the Mumbai Indians picked him up in 2019-20, Cutting played 12 games for the side, even winning a title with them in 2019.

Currently a part of the KKR team, the Ben Cutting IPL 2021 campaign failed to even get going before the season came to an abrupt halt. His overall stats at the tournament - including the 21 IPL matches he has played so far - are fairly average, with 238 runs scored in the period at an average of 21.6 and strike-rate of 168.8. An all-rounder, Cutting also has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 9.16 and best figures of 2/20.

Ben Cutting house

Ben Cutting and Erin Holland currently live in a two-bedroom luxury apartment in Sydney’s prestigious Coogee area. Valued at a whopping amount of $1.2 million (approximately INR 8.9 crore) according to media reports, the couple's investment in their home came after the sale of their previous residence, a stunning property in Brisbane’s Cannon Hill area, that sold for a massive $1.6 million last year. Cutting also has a four-bedroom Hamptons-Style home that he built from scratch three years ago. The house is valued at $530,000.

Image Credits: Erin Holland Twitter