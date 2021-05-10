KKR Team Update: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine Have Special Message For Sourav Ganguly

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) had to be postponed with immediate effect after a number of members from multiple franchises tested positive for COVID-19 despite being confined in a bio-bubble. The sudden IPL suspension meant that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had an intimidating task of sending all the overseas campaigners back to their respective home countries safely. West Indies players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle have reached their nation and the West Indies Cricket Board thanked Sourav Ganguly and co. for making the necessary travel arrangements.

KKR stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine back in the Caribbean

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise saw a total of three COVID-19 cases during the latest edition of the cash-rich league. To make matters worse, KKR team pacer Prasidh Krishna became the latest member from the contingent to join the list as he reportedly tested positive for the deadly virus in Bengaluru on May 8. The Varun Chakravarthy Covid news was bound to worry the team members as apart from the mystery spinner, Sandeep Warrier and Tim Seifert had also contracted the virus.

However, much to the fans' delight, their foreign players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have safely reached their country and the same was confirmed by Johnny Grave, the CEO of Cricket West Indies. The board took to their Twitter account to share a picture of KKR team players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to confirm that all the West Indians who were a part of IPL 2021 have landed in the Caribbean. Grave also thanked the Sourav Ganguly-headed BCCI as well as all the franchises for the arrangements.

"Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean.



We are grateful to the @BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly."



- CWI CEO @JohnnyGrave



📸 @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/68ftnHRATq — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 9, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy Covid news

The Varun Chakravarthy Covid report came in as a surprise for many fans as they wondered how the player contracted the virus despite BCCI's stringent SOPs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 29-year-old had recently stepped out of the bio-secure environment for a necessary shoulder scan. There is a possibility that the cricketer could have been exposed to the virus during that period.

IPL suspension update

The 'IPL suspension' news shocked cricket fans as they were concerned about the tournament's future. The BCCI has assured that they have not decided to call off the league, but have rather decided to postpone it. The decision to suspend the IPL 2021 comes as several teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals reported breaches in the bio-bubble with several players testing positive for the virus. The confirmation of the same was made on the tournament's Twitter account.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Image source: Andre Russell / KKR / Instagram

