Last Updated:

KKR Vs DC: Fans Call Sunil Narine 'GOAT' As He Single-handedly Takes Game Away From Delhi

IPL 2021: Just when it seemed that the KKR vs DC match could finish in a cagey affair, Sunil Narine single-handedly took the game away from the Delhi Capitals.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2021: Sunil Narine

Image: PTI


Just when it seemed that the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match could finish in a cagey affair, Sunil Narine took the game away from the Rishabh Pant led side. Narine hit South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for a boundary and two sixes to ensure that DC had no chance of making a comeback in the match. KKR eventually chased down the meagre target of 128 runs in the nineteenth over, with Nitish Rana hitting the winning runs. As a result of the win, the Eoin Morgan led side increased their points tally to 10 points and solidified their place in the top four.

KKR vs DC: Netizens laud Sunil Narine for all-around performance

One fan went as far as calling Sunil Narine the 'Greatest of All Time' as the user wrote:

Meanwhile, another netizen lauded Sunil Narine for his all-around performance and for helping KKR move to 10 points. The user posted a graphic of Narine smacking 21 runs off 10 deliveries, a spell that included hitting Kagiso Rabada for one four and two sixes. In the other image, the fan posted Narine's outstanding figures of 2-18.

READ | IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan involved in heated exchange

Another fan was shocked to see Narine take on a bowler of Rabada's calibre in that fashion as the user wrote, 'WOW.'

IPL 2021: KKR beat DC by three wickets

Due to the slow surface in Sharjah, batsmen from both sides struggled. Steven Smith and Rishabh Pant were the joint highest scorers in the match as they both scored 39 runs. With the batsmen struggling, several bowlers picked up wickets. A total of 16 wickets fell across both innings.

READ | IPL 2021: RR's Morris responds to Gavaskar's 'followers' remark, calls it his opinion

DC's Avesh Khan was the pick among the bowlers as he continued his remarkable IPL 2021 campaign by picking up three more wickets to increase his tally to 18.

READ | IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: Manjrekar says a '20 and 60 Lakh buy' behind resurgence of Kolkata
READ | IPL 2021, SRH vs RR: Riyan Parag posts hilarious meme to sum up poor form with bat
Tags: IPL 2021, KKR vs DC, Sunil Narine
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com