KKR Vs DC: Fans Call Sunil Narine 'GOAT' As He Single-handedly Takes Game Away From Delhi

Just when it seemed that the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match could finish in a cagey affair, Sunil Narine took the game away from the Rishabh Pant led side. Narine hit South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for a boundary and two sixes to ensure that DC had no chance of making a comeback in the match. KKR eventually chased down the meagre target of 128 runs in the nineteenth over, with Nitish Rana hitting the winning runs. As a result of the win, the Eoin Morgan led side increased their points tally to 10 points and solidified their place in the top four.

KKR vs DC: Netizens laud Sunil Narine for all-around performance

One fan went as far as calling Sunil Narine the 'Greatest of All Time' as the user wrote:

SUNIL NARINE



THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE pic.twitter.com/OWE3PlByRj — A. (@stfuarshu) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, another netizen lauded Sunil Narine for his all-around performance and for helping KKR move to 10 points. The user posted a graphic of Narine smacking 21 runs off 10 deliveries, a spell that included hitting Kagiso Rabada for one four and two sixes. In the other image, the fan posted Narine's outstanding figures of 2-18.

A Very Important Win and KKR moves forward ⏩ to 10 Points 🔥

Sunil Narine's All Round Performance made it for KKR 👑💜#KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/1UxvIc0ohB — Sυϝιყαɳ Hʂ 🤍ѕαιяα'ѕ ∂αу ²⁷ ᵈᵃʸˢ ᵗᵒ ᵍᵒ (@Sufiyaan_Asim) September 28, 2021

Another fan was shocked to see Narine take on a bowler of Rabada's calibre in that fashion as the user wrote, 'WOW.'

Taking on Rabada like that - Sunil Narine WOW. #KKRvDC — Aishu 😷 (@imaishu_) September 28, 2021

IPL 2021: KKR beat DC by three wickets

Due to the slow surface in Sharjah, batsmen from both sides struggled. Steven Smith and Rishabh Pant were the joint highest scorers in the match as they both scored 39 runs. With the batsmen struggling, several bowlers picked up wickets. A total of 16 wickets fell across both innings.

DC's Avesh Khan was the pick among the bowlers as he continued his remarkable IPL 2021 campaign by picking up three more wickets to increase his tally to 18.