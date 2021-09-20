KKR Vs RCB Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK And US?

The second phase of IPL 2021 is finally underway with Chennai Super Kings going on to beat Mumbai Indians in the first match on Sunday. The first half of the IPL 2021 tournament was brought to a halt in May after several players and support staff members were tested positive for COVID-19. The upcoming match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the second match of the UAE leg and fans will be eager to watch their favourite cricketers in action. Here's a look at how to watch IPL 2021 in India, where to get KKR vs RCB live streaming.

How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. To catch KKR vs RCB Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to watch IPL 2021 in the USA & Canada?

All IPL matches will be televised live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada around 10:00 a.m local time.

How to watch IPL 2021 in UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+ Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, beIN Sports will play the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will play in New Zealand. In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

The knockout stage of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are currently occupying the top two positions on the points table followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Image: PTI