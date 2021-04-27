KKR's Sheldon Jackson Follows Pat Cummins, Donates An Undisclosed Amount To Fight COVID-19

Following the footsteps of Kolkata Knight Riders' star Pat Cummins, another Knight Sheldon Jackson has made an undisclosed contribution to India's battle against COVID-19 amid the crisis. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman who is yet to make his debut for the Knight Riders contributed towards the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF), which is run by the former Kolkata captain and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. Jackson, who was roped into the Kolkata squad for the IPL 2021, has also urged others to come forwards and donate as India grapples through the lethal second wave of Coronavirus.

"I pray that the good times return sooner rather than later. I request you all to please follow the SOPs as directed by the authorities, please stay home as much as possible and wear your masks at all times when you step outside," Sheldon Jackson wrote in a Twitter post as he urged citizens to make a contribution as well.

Jackson, who was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp earlier, had been bought by the KKR ahead of the IPL 2021. The wicketkeeper-batsman had shot up the ranks in the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy Season as he ended as the fifth-highest run-scorer. He switched from Saurashtra to Puducherry in 2020. Jackson's donation was also acknowledged by Gautam Gambhir - the BJP East Delhi MP - who appreciated his donation in the hour of crisis.

Thanks a lot @ShelJackson27 for your contribution to GGF in this hour of crisis. United we stand against this calamity. #InThisTogether @ggf_india — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 27, 2021

Cummins donates INR 37.3 lakhs

At a time when several Australian players have pulled out of the IPL 2021 owing to COVID concerns, Australian speedster Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately â‚¹37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Amid the grim situation in the country, there has been flak thrown against the IPL 2021 continuing unbothered. Cummins addressed the issue in the same post as he mentioned that he has been advised that the Indian Government wants the IPL 2021 to go on as it is a major source of entertainment for the citizens who have been forced to remain in their homes due to the lockdowns in several parts of the country. The Australian's humble donation was met with praise across social media.

Coronavirus situation grim in India

Infections in India have crossed 3 lakh per day, leaving hospitals unbearably full and supplies critically low. There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in the country leading to a higher number of fatalities. Even though the government is taking steps to curb the situation, India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours.

Several countries including the United States and Britain have come forward to provide crucial medical supplies. The UK government has announced that it will be sending over 600 pieces of vital medical equipment with 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators. The European Union also said that EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to extend support to India. The US on the other hand has finalized materials to be sent to India on an urgent basis.