KL Rahul Eager For International Cricket To Resume, Posts Emotional Message

The coronavirus pandemic put an end to all sporting activities in India. The much anticipated IPL 2020 was also indefinitely postponed because of the dire situation in the country. Looking at the way things are currently shaping up in the country, sporting action doesn't seem to be resuming anytime soon. Even as cricket was brought to a grinding halt, Team India's KL Rahul penned a post on social media this week underlining just how much the players are missing sporting action.

KL Rahul Instagram: KXIP captain eager to get back to field, shares emotional post

Cricketers who are quarantined at home have been away from the game for more than four months now. Recently, KL Rahul who was set to lead Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 revealed that he is missing cricketing action. On Tuesday, KL Rahul took to Instagram and shared a picture where he was seen looking at his cricketing gear with passion. KL Rahul captioned the post 'I miss you'.

KL Rahul Instagram: KXIP captain's response to Virat Kohli's cheeky jibe wins fans over

KL Rahul posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle in which he is seen drinking coffee and expressing his love for the beverage. Virat Kohli was at it once again as he took a cheeky jibe at KL Rahul's post. Virat Kohli wrote, "Cup ganda hai". However, KL Rahul had a sweet reply to Virat Kohli's comment as he wrote, "Lekin dil saaf hain".

Besides Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's fans also started flooding the post with several comments. In fact, the controversial KL Rahul Koffee with Karan episode was also highlighted by his fans. Rahul had to go through an awful time after he appeared on the popular talk show.

KL Rahul was present on the show alongside his teammate from the Indian team, Hardik Pandya. After the show went live on television, several people raised their voice against some of the comments which were made on the show by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. People objected calling Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's comments “misogynistic” and “sexist.”

To make matters worse, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stopped Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from playing in some of the matches during the Australia tour. Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called back home and an investigation was launched. After settling the issue, the two players were allowed to play again for India.

Elsewhere, as cricket resumed in England, West Indies secured a thrilling 4-wicket win in the first Test of the three-match ENG vs WI Test series. This was just the second win for West Indies on England soil since 2000. Chasing a modest total of 200, Windies lost a couple of early wickets. However, Jermaine Blackwood showed resilience by scoring a brilliant 95 to guide his team to win. Shannon Gabriel who ended the match with figures of 9/137 was named Man of the Match.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM