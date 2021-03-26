KL Rahul Reacts To Competition In The Team With Rishabh Pant For The Wicketkeeper Spot

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has emerged to be a vital cog in the national side, especially in white-ball cricket. The team management has used him as a floater in the star-studded batting line-up, and the talented cricketer has proved his mettle at the top of the order, as well as in the middle-order. The right-hander was India's preferred wicketkeeper during the ODI series opener. However, he faces stiff competition in the form of Rishabh Pant, who has looked in sublime touch with the bat.

KL Rahul speaks on competition with Rishabh Pant

KL Rahul had established himself as a mainstay in the Indian team predominantly for his batting capabilities. The talented cricketer also has been used as the team's wicketkeeper as captain Virat Kohli has on several occasions indicated that it makes a major difference in the team's overall balance and combination. While the think tank has backed Rahul as their first-choice gloveman in limited-overs matches, Rishabh Pant is knocking on the doors as well with his consistent performances.

Speaking about the same in a virtual press conference, KL Rahul acknowledged that the competition is always going to be high while playing for the national side. He also mentioned that there is no room for complacency, as there are a number of talented players who are eagerly waiting for their turns. This is why he feels one always has to try to get better with each passing day.

When it comes to Rishabh Pant, the talented youngster has already seen a number of ups and downs early in his young career. The 23-year-old has often come under the scanner for his ordinary skills behind the wickets, but he has made amends with his lion-hearted performances with the bat. The southpaw played a major role in India clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year, and he followed it up with yet another spectacular series against England.

The left-hander also impressed with his approach in the five-match T20I series against England, whereas KL Rahul was dealing with a form slump in the shortest format. Much to the fans' delight, Rahul roared back to form with a crucial half-century in the ODI series opener against England in Pune and will look to capitalize on the momentum he is carrying into the upcoming fixture. With Shreyas Iyer ruled out for the ODI series due to a shoulder injury, Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav could be the ideal replacement for the middle-order batter.

KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant record in ODIs

Rahul has played 36 ODIs so far for India and he has 1394 runs to his name. The player has scored runs at an impressive average of 48.1 and has four centuries and nine half-centuries to his name. On the other hand, Pant has featured in 16 ODIs, in which he has amassed 374 runs with a solitary half-century.

India vs England live streaming info

Cricket fans in India can catch the India vs England live matches on the Star Sports Network. The IND vs ENG live stream will also be made available on the Dinesy+Hotstar app and website. The two teams will clash in the 2nd ODI of their 3-match series on Friday and the IND vs ENG live stream will commence from 1:30 PM (IST).

Image source: AP