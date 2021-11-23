KL Rahul Ruled Out Of Ind Vs NZ Tests Due To Injury; Suryakumar Yadav Named As Replacement

Team India has suffered an injury setback just two days ahead of the India vs New Zealand first Test match in Green Park, Kanpur. As per BCCI, KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the 2-match Test series vs New Zealand.

The wicketkeeper batter will not take the field as a result of this last-minute injury and it now remains to be seen when he returns to action. With no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Karnataka star was definitely in contention for a start, after having played some wonderful cricket in recent times, especially white-ball cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav will replace KL Rahul in the squad. The MI batter has proven his worth in recent times and can be deemed as a worthy replacement for Rahul.

Over the years, Rahul's presence has been a huge asset for India and this saw him get rewarded with the vice-captaincy of the Indian T20I side.

KL Rahul ruled out of first Test vs New Zealand

NEWS - Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad.



KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand.



More details here -https://t.co/ChXVhBSb6H #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/uZp21Ybajx — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2021

Read BCCI's statement here:

Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand.

He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement.

This also means the Ajinkya Rahane-led India side could see Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill open for India in all probability, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane coming in at 3 and 4 respectively.

Shreyas Iyer could play at 5 with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha at 6. With regards to bowling, India are likely to play three spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, while Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are the top picks among the pacers. Mohammed Siraj picked up a finger injury during the recently concluded India vs New Zealand T20I series and is uncertain for the Test match series.

IND vs NZ: Team India squad for the 1st test match

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Md. Siraj (uncertain), KL Rahul (Out injured)

Image: AP