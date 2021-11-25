Last Updated:

Know All About Rachin Ravindra, Kiwi Debutant Named After Rahul Dravid & Sachin Tendulkar

Rachin Ravindra was also part of the New Zealand team that won the ICC World Test Championship though he was not included in the playing 11.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Rachin Ravindra makes test debut

Image: BLACKCAPS / Twitter


Rachin Ravindra's dream of playing for The Black Caps finally came true when he was handed his debut cap ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st test currently underway in Kanpur. The youngster was also part of the New Zealand team that won the ICC World Test Championship though he was not included in the playing 11. However, little does everyone know that Rachin Ravindra's first name is inspired by two of India’s cricketing legends.

Rachin Ravindra's name inspired by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar

The two Indian cricketing legends we are talking about here are cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and current Team India coach Rahul Dravid. Rachin’s initials ‘Ra’ are inspired by Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, while ‘Chin’ is from Sachin Tendulkar. Rachin Ravindra debut during India vs New Zealand 1st Test sees him join the likes of Deepak Patel, Ish Sodhi, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval, Ajaz Patel, Ronnie Hira, and Tarun Nethula as Indian-origin cricketers to play for the New Zealand team.

Other details about New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra

  • Rachin Ravindra's performance has been nothing short of exceptional having made his First-Class debut back in 2018. The top-order batter has already racked up three first-class centuries and ten fifties scoring 1595 runs in a total of 28 matches. 
  • Ravindra’s father Ravi Krishnamurthy, is from India and is a software system architect from Bengaluru. The family moved to New Zealand back in the 1990s.  Krishnamurthy is the founder of the Hutt Hawks Club in New Zealand, which brings players over to India every summer.
  • Since 2011 Rachin has been visiting India every year to play the red ball cricket across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
  • According to Cricfit, Rachin Ravindra's father played cricket with former India pacer Javagal Srinath in Bangalore before he moved to NZ. Rachin refers to Srinath as Sri Uncle and often chat about cricket and visit each other when in town.
  • Rachin Ravindra was 16 years old when he played his first World Cup. He was a part of the New Zealand team that competed in the 2016 ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. He was also part of the team that played the 2018 U-19 World Cup and faced current team India batter Shubman Gill during India A’s tour of New Zealand in an unofficial Test back in 2019-20.
READ | India vs New Zealand 1st Test: How can India's spin-bowling attack prove costly for Kiwis?
READ | India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer receives Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar; Watch
READ | India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Will Mohammed Siraj play today? Who will replace him?
READ | India vs New Zealand: Coach Rahul Dravid seen bowling in nets ahead of first Test; WATCH
Tags: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com