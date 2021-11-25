Know All About Rachin Ravindra, Kiwi Debutant Named After Rahul Dravid & Sachin Tendulkar

Rachin Ravindra's dream of playing for The Black Caps finally came true when he was handed his debut cap ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st test currently underway in Kanpur. The youngster was also part of the New Zealand team that won the ICC World Test Championship though he was not included in the playing 11. However, little does everyone know that Rachin Ravindra's first name is inspired by two of India’s cricketing legends.

Rachin Ravindra's name inspired by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar

The two Indian cricketing legends we are talking about here are cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and current Team India coach Rahul Dravid. Rachin’s initials ‘Ra’ are inspired by Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, while ‘Chin’ is from Sachin Tendulkar. Rachin Ravindra debut during India vs New Zealand 1st Test sees him join the likes of Deepak Patel, Ish Sodhi, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval, Ajaz Patel, Ronnie Hira, and Tarun Nethula as Indian-origin cricketers to play for the New Zealand team.

Rachin Ravindra was presented his cap at last night's capping ceremony by his @cricketwgtninc teammate Tom Blundell. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wuwkpyLDmW — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2021

Other details about New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra