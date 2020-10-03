Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Back To Winning Ways As They Beat Kolkata By 18 Runs

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata in the 16th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Saturday, October 3

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
23:42 IST, October 3rd 2020
Delhi leapfrog to the summit of the points table

Delhi back to winning ways as they get the better of Kolkata by 18 runs

pointer
23:31 IST, October 3rd 2020
Eoin Morgan's wicket puts Kolkata on top

Kolkata are 149/6

pointer
23:09 IST, October 3rd 2020
Kolkata look to reduce their deficit in the last five overs

Kolkata are 137/6 after 15 overs.

pointer
23:00 IST, October 3rd 2020
Pat Cummins departs for just 5

Kolkata are 122/6

pointer
22:54 IST, October 3rd 2020
Kolkata lose half their side as skipper Dinesh Karthik

Karthik walks back for just 6 runs to his name

Kolkata are 117/5

pointer
22:52 IST, October 3rd 2020
Nitish Rana walks back after scoring a blistering 35-ball 58

Kolkata are 117/4

pointer
22:47 IST, October 3rd 2020
Southpaw Nitish Rana's 50 ignites Kolkata's hopes

Kolkata are 108/3 after 12 overs.

pointer
22:42 IST, October 3rd 2020
Kolkata get to the three-figure mark in the 11th over

Kolkata are 100/3 after 11 overs.

pointer
22:34 IST, October 3rd 2020
No 'Russell Mania' tonight as Kagiso Rabada provides a vital breakthrough

Kolkata are 94/3

pointer
22:19 IST, October 3rd 2020
Shubman Gill departs for a 22-ball 28

Kolkata are 72/2

