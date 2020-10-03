IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Back To Winning Ways As They Beat Kolkata By 18 Runs

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata in the 16th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Saturday, October 3

23:42 IST, October 3rd 2020 Delhi leapfrog to the summit of the points table Delhi back to winning ways as they get the better of Kolkata by 18 runs

23:31 IST, October 3rd 2020 Eoin Morgan's wicket puts Kolkata on top Kolkata are 149/6

23:09 IST, October 3rd 2020 Kolkata look to reduce their deficit in the last five overs Kolkata are 137/6 after 15 overs.

23:00 IST, October 3rd 2020 Pat Cummins departs for just 5 Kolkata are 122/6

22:54 IST, October 3rd 2020 Kolkata lose half their side as skipper Dinesh Karthik Karthik walks back for just 6 runs to his name Kolkata are 117/5

22:52 IST, October 3rd 2020 Nitish Rana walks back after scoring a blistering 35-ball 58 Kolkata are 117/4

22:47 IST, October 3rd 2020 Southpaw Nitish Rana's 50 ignites Kolkata's hopes Kolkata are 108/3 after 12 overs.

22:42 IST, October 3rd 2020 Kolkata get to the three-figure mark in the 11th over Kolkata are 100/3 after 11 overs.

22:34 IST, October 3rd 2020 No 'Russell Mania' tonight as Kagiso Rabada provides a vital breakthrough Kolkata are 94/3

22:19 IST, October 3rd 2020 Shubman Gill departs for a 22-ball 28 Kolkata are 72/2

