IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Back To Winning Ways As They Beat Kolkata By 18 Runs

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Delhi back to winning ways as they get the better of Kolkata by 18 runs
Kolkata are 149/6
Kolkata are 137/6 after 15 overs.
Kolkata are 122/6
Karthik walks back for just 6 runs to his name
Kolkata are 117/5
Kolkata are 117/4
Kolkata are 108/3 after 12 overs.
Kolkata are 100/3 after 11 overs.
Kolkata are 94/3
Kolkata are 72/2
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: 'Nice to bat like that tonight' says Watson after anchoring Chennai's chase
2 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets to stage a remarkable comeback
8 hours ago
IPL 2020: Mumbai clinch their 3rd win; Skipper Rohit lauds overall team effort
5 hours ago
Opener Quinton de Kock finds form as title-holders Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
6 hours ago
IPL 2020: 'Hardik, Krunal and me form engine room in the Mumbai unit,' says Pollard
7 hours ago
IPL 2020 LIVE updates: Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs to continue their winning momentum
13 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points