Kris Srikkanth Recalls Kapil Dev's Motivational Words Before WI's Run Chase In 83 WC Final

Krishnamachari Srikkanth has revealed how the then Indian captain Kapil Dev had boosted players after India were bundled out for 183 in the 1983 World Cup final. Srikkanth had top-scored for India with 33 after Clive Lloyd had put India to bat first after winning the toss at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lords'. Kapil Dev's pep-talk did wonders as the then underdogs India scripted a fairytale win to lift their maiden World Cup.

'Resistance': Kishnamachari Srikkanth

While speaking on a show ‘Winning the Cup – 1983’, Srikkanth went on to say that with the West Indies' batting line-up and looking at 183, the Indian players had lost heart already but Kapil Dev had then said one thing that changed everything. Srikkanth narrated that Kapil Dev did not say that India would win but motivated the players by saying even though the Indian team have been bundled out for 183, they should build resistance instead of giving away the match so easily.

Recalling that epic win, the former opening batsman mentioned that it was the turning point for Indian cricket and for Indians and that too at a time when cricket was dominated by West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

The engineer-turned-cricketer further added that they did not feel that much pressure in that historic summit clash as the then mighty West Indies were the favorites to win their third straight title after having won the previous editions of the quadrennial event in 1975 and 1979 respectively and at the same time were also dominating the world cricket back then. Furthermore, Srikkanth also added that it was a big deal making it to the finals itself.

When India ended the Caribbean supremacy

Chasing a paltry total of 184, the Indian bowlers ensured that they applied brakes on the West Indian run chase as they lost their top-order early on. Opener Gordon Greenidge was castled of a dream delivery by Balwinder Sandhu. However, Sir Vivian Richards, who was adjudged the Man of the Match in the 1979 World Cup final, decided to take matters into his own hands and take the Windies to their third successive world title. Nonetheless, skipper Kapil Dev took a great running catch by covering a lot of distance to send back Richards.

Even though the Caribbean tail-enders tried to show some resistance, it was just not enough as they were eventually bundled out for 140 after the legendary Mohinder Amarnath had trapped the last man Michael Holding plumb in front of the wicket to register arguably the biggest win in the history of world cricket as India won the contest by 43 runs and thereby, ended the Caribbean supremacy.

