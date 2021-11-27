Krunal Pandya Steps Down As Baroda Skipper Just Days Before Vijay Hazare Trophy

With a few days to go for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as the captain of Baroda Cricket Team. Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele confirmed to ANI that Krunal stepped down as the skipper of the side but is available for the team as a player.

As per BCA Secretary Ajit Lele, Krunal Pandya informed that he is stepping down from captaincy via an E-mail to the President of the Baroda Cricket Association. However, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder did not specify the reason for his decision just a few days before the Vijay Hazare Trophy starts.

"Yes, he has stepped down from the captaincy. He has sent an email to the president (BCA) ) only. It has not come to me, the president has declared that," Ajit Lele said adding, "No, he has not mentioned any reason in that (email). He said 'I'm not available as a captain, I'm available as a player."

Krunal was last seen in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The star all-rounder will take the field next month when Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 kicks off on December 8. The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy will be crucial for Krunal as he did not have a very good season for the Mumbai Indians.

Krunal played 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, but only scored 143 runs at an average of 14.30. In terms of bowling, the all-rounder failed to shine as he took only 5 wickets in the entire tournament.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will commence on December 8, 2021, with multiple states taking on each other in their respective games. On December 8, Baroda will take on Bengal in Group B.

In India's previous domestic tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu defeated Karnataka by 4 wickets and won the title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Courtesy of Shahrukh Khan's cameo and a last ball six, Tamil Nadu retained the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was a T20 tournament, however, the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be a 50-over format tournament.

(Image: AP)