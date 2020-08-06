'Let's Talk Cricket': Krunal Pandya's Adorable Conversation With Nephew Is Unmissable

The Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal have entertained the fans together with many memorable moments by going for a ride in their luxury cars, having a 'Karaoke' session at home, etc. and now Hardik Jr. seems to have taken over the duties of a new father. Hardik and his better half Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy last Thursday as wishes poured in from all corners for the new parents. Lately, Krunal was seen having a cute chat with his little 'Bhatija' (nephew).

'Let's talk cricket': Krunal Pandya

Krunal had posted a video-cum-GIF on social media where he can be seen talking to his little nephew who is seen staring at him adorably. The southpaw captioned the conversation as 'Let's talk cricket'.

Pandya brothers in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the Pandya brothers will next be seen in action in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. At the same time, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali.

MI are the defending champions. They had edged past arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last season to win their record fourth IPL crown.Rohit Sharma & Co. will not only be aiming to retain their title but at the same time, will also be eyeing a fifth IPL trophy.

IPL 2020 to be held in UAE

The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country. The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the 2009 General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had beaten the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller.

This also the second time that the cash-rich event will be held entirely outside India after the 2009 edition.

READ: Aaron Finch Looking Forward To Playing Under Virat Kohli's Leadership In IPL 2020