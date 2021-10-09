KS Bharat Talks About Match-winning Last Ball Six, Says 'Thank God It Cleared'; Watch

Wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat had a memorable night with the bat as he hit the winning six for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the final ball of their IPL 2021 league match against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Bharat along with Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell resurrected RCB's innings after they were reduced to 55/3 in the 10th over chasing 165. Meanwhile, KS Bharat explained what he was going through as he struck Delhi pacer Avesh Khan's final delivery with brute force that eventually made its way out of the boundary line.

DC vs RCB: KS Rahul opens up on his last ball six

"I was like whether it's gonna go the distance or it's gonna sit up in the ground. Thank God it cleared. What a game! What a game," said KS Bharat while speaking in a video posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their YouTube channel.

"First of all to have the trust, to allow me to play those three balls means a lot to me. We have been practicing in the RCB camp. We have practices in these hard scenarios where everyone can walk in and win a game and it absolutely came off. I'm very grateful," he added.

"Since I had batted 50 balls and plus, the team would expect me to finish off things when you have a start, slow starts say five balls and you are taking your time so, it is our i.e. batters' responsibility to finish things once you are set and I was sticking to the plan," the stumper further added.

Watch the video here:

DC vs RCB: KS Bharat has the last laugh, clinches a last-ball thriller for Bangalore

Coming back to the DC vs RCB clash, which was also the final league game of the IPL 2021, the Bangalore bowlers succeeded in restricting the Delhi batsmen to 166/3 from their 20 overs after Pant & Co. were put in to bat by Virat Kohli.

Even though Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat had revived RCB's innings, DC had them on the mat after Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje had bowled an outstanding penultimate over where he conceded just four runs as Bangalore required 15 runs off the last over. Skipper Rishabh Pant gave the ball to Avesh Khan who was not having a very good day. Nonetheless, he started off with a slower ball outside off-stump which was successfully driven past the mid-off fielder for four runs.

Avesh conceded just three runs off the next two deliveries as the equation came down to 8 runs needed off 3 deliveries. With KS Bharat on strike, the DC speedster bowled a full delivery outside off-stump as the batter swung and missed. The bowler heaved a sigh of relief as he was seen laughing after having got the better of the Bharat on that occasion.

Unfortunately, his early celebration got the better of him. Khan then bowled a yorker around off as Bharat dug it out and ran two to retain strike. The final delivery turned out to be a wide full-toss which not only gave away an extra run to Bangalore but also cost Delhi an extra ball which worked extremely well in the Virat Kohli-led team's favour as KS Bharat lofted a straight full-toss for a huge six as the three-time finalists got over the line by seven wickets. KS Bharat was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock. His unbeaten 52-ball 78 included three boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of exactly 150.

(Image: IPL/BCCI)