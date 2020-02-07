KTS Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The fifth match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Knights and Warriors. The match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled for February 7 and will start at 5:00 PM IST.

KTS vs WAR Dream11 Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in a double round-robin and playoffs format.

KTS vs WAR Dream11 top picks from squads

KTS vs WAR Dream11: KTS Squad

Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Keegan Petersen, Jacques Snyman, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (w/c), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Tshepo Ntuli, Andries Gous, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman.

KTS vs WAR Dream11: WAR Squad

Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Sinethemba Qeshile (w), Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie (c), Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Andrew Birch, Glenton Stuurman, Dyllan Matthews, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sithembile Langa.

KTS vs WAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rudi Second

All-rounder – Patrick Kruger, Obus Pienaar, Onke Nyaku

Batsmen – Keegan Petersen (c), Gihahn Cloete (vc), Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile

Bowlers – Dyllan Matthews, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shaun von Berg

KTS vs WAR Dream11 Prediction

Knights start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

