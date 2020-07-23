Kumar Sangakkara Says MS Dhoni Is The Right Person To Take A Call On His Retirement

Kumar Sangakkara has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself is the right person to take a call on his retirement. It had so happened that #DhoniRetires was trending on social media in the final week of May this year and all the passionate cricket fans were also stunned as well and hoped that the rumors are not true. However, many people from the cricketing fraternity including Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee had come forward and urged people not to get carried away by rumours and also said that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper himself is the right person to decide when he wishes to hang up his boots.

'Knows what's best for him': Kumar Sangakkara

“It changes from player to player. Sometimes, retirement does not require an official statement or a press release. Some cricketers just step aside and leave the arguing, speculation, and everything else to others. I believe MS Dhoni is a person who'd like others to argue upon what he should be doing. He very well knows what's best for him,” said Sangakkara while speaking to the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz live. “For MS, he will leave the decision of him being selected or not to the selectors. He respects the system that he will leave it up to others. He may decide to make a formal statement about his future but I think he is very secure about who he is, his cricket, his family,” he added. “Don't think he will care much whether he gets picked for India or not. He will be happy playing just for Chennai Super Kings and you will suddenly find him not turning up for training for Chennai. That is when you will realise that Dhoni has decided to retire completely. Everyone's different,” the former Lankan wicket-keeper batsman further added.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Mahi was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse. MSD has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

Meanwhile, according to multiple sources, it has been learned that the 13th edition of the IPL will be played in UAE from September 26 to November 7 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is waiting for the government's permission for the same.