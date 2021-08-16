Kusal Perera Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before South Africa Series; Isolates For 10 Days

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19 while competing in the SLC invitational league matches. He has been quarantined and will miss the remainder of the competition. Perera, who led Sri Lanka on their tour of England previously this year, had a shoulder injury and was ruled out of the whole white ball series against India.

The player was just about ready to return to international cricket when he tested positive for the virus. Perera was discovered to be positive after a PCR test performed on the players on Sunday. He is presently receiving Covid-19-related medical procedures while being in quarantine.

“Wicket Keeper–Batsman Kusal Janith Perera has tested positive for Covid 19. He was found to be positive during a PCR test which was carried out on the players yesterday (15th August). Following the detection, Perera is undergoing due medical protocols pertaining to Covid 19,” tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

This has put Kusal Perera’s availability in jeopardy for the upcoming home series against South Africa. Kusal Perera might miss the limited over series against South Africa. South Africa will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The first of these games is scheduled for September 2, 2021, while the last is scheduled for September 14, 2021.

Sri Lankan team is set to enter bio-secure bubble around August 25

Perera will be able to join the bubble after his isolation term is through since he will already be in isolation. While the virus is not likely to keep Perera out of the series against Proteas, Dr Daminda Attanayake, the Sri Lanka team's chief medical officer said it was unclear whether his shoulder condition had recovered adequately for him to resume playing international cricket.

"The protocol when someone tests positive is that we keep them isolated for ten to 14 days, and then we'll do a cardiac assessment. If he comes back okay from the cardiac assessments and other tests, that I don't see why we should keep him away from the South Africa series,” said Dr Daminda Attanayake.

(Image credits: PTI)