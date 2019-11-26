KXIP Released Players: 9 Players No Longer With The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab released as many as seven of their players during the recently concluded trading window. Ahead of the upcoming December 19 IPL auction in Kolkata, it seems like the franchise wants to build its core around players such as KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Chris Gayle among several other Indian and foreign cricketers. Here, we take a look at all players released by the KXIP ahead of the upcoming auction.

List of players released by Kings XI Punjab

David Miller – The hard-hitting South African played 8 seasons for KXIP ever since he joined the franchise in 2012. After impressive outings in his first few seasons, the cricketer failed to make much impact in the latter half of his stint with the side. His 101* off 38 balls against RCB in 2013 remains one of IPL’s best knocks of all time and the player will depart the franchise as one of KXIP’s most capped players till date.

Andrew Tye – In his debut KXIP season itself (IPL 2018), Andrew Tye picked up 24 wickets to win the coveted ‘Purple Cap’. However, a decline in form in the previous edition prompted the franchise to release the cricketer ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. He struggled with line and length and managed to pick only 3 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 77.66 in IPL 2019.

Sam Curran – The English all-rounder played nine games in his only season outing for KXIP. The cricketer impressed with both bat and ball as he maintained a strike rate of 172.72 throughout his 8 innings. He also claimed a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals to register one of the unlikeliest wins for Kings XI Punjab. The cricketer was still released by the franchise to become one of the most surprising exclusions of the year.

Along with the above-mentioned cricketers, KXIP also released Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques and uncapped Indian cricketers Varun Chakravarthy, Prab Simran Singh and Agnivesh Ayachi. Apart from player releases, Kings XI Punjab traded cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ankit Rajpoot with Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

