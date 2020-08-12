KXIP Star Karun Nair Picks Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As Better Batsman In Test Cricket

India captain Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith are arguably two of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. Over the years, both batsmen have set a plethora of records and have enthralled the cricketing community with their batting. The rivalry of Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith has quickly stood up to the stature of the Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara rivalry of the 90s and 2000s. There's a constant debate which has divided the cricketing community as to who is the better batsman between the two players.

Karun Nair picks Steve Smith over Virat Kohli, lauds Babar Azam

Now, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) star Karun Nair has had his say on the never-ending debate. Karun Nair picked Steve Smith over Virat Kohli as the best player in Test cricket. While speaking to Times Now, Karun Nair named Steve Smith as the best Test player. The KXIP batsman also lauded Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam saying that the right-hander is also right up there along with the modern-day greats like Virat Kohli, Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

The Karnataka batsman shot to fame overnight when he became only the second Indian cricketer to score a triple-century in Test cricket. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in 2016. Karun Nair is also the only Test batsman in the history of the game to convert debut hundred into a triple ton.

However, he soon faded into oblivion as he failed to cement his position in the Indian team after scoring only 71 runs in his next five Test matches. Karun Nair’s story can be stated as a perfect example of an individual’s astounding rise to fame overnight and then not able to match his or her initial success. Karun Nair plays for KXIP in the IPL.

However, his performances in the cash-rich tournament in the last three seasons have been dismal. Since 2017, Karun Nair has played 28 matches in the IPL and has managed to score only 587 runs. The KXIP star will look to produce better performances in the upcoming IPL 2020 which is set to take place in the UAE from September 19. KXIP have got a new leader in the form of KL Rahul and the Punjab-based outfit will look to win their first IPL title.

IMAGE COURTESY: KARUN NAIR INSTAGRAM