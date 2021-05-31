Kyle Jamieson Set To Match Remarkable World Record At Lord's, England To Get Intimidated

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is all set to register a record of his own during the England vs New Zealand Test series starting from June 2 at the Lord’s. Apart from his fast bowling, the New Zealand cricketer came into the spotlight for his immense height, especially during the IPL 2021 season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kyle Jamieson is about to be the joint-tallest overseas player ever to play a Test match at the Lord’s Stadium on June 2.

Kyle Jamieson height to level world record at Lord's

Standing 6 feet and 8 inches tall, Kyle Jamieson is already marked as the tallest player ever to play for New Zealand in international cricket. However, in the absence of Trent Boult for the first Test match against England, Kyle Jamieson will be expected to be a part of the playing XI which will create a record of his own at the Lord’s. The Kyle Jamieson height gives the bowler an intimidating presence on the cricket field, while giving him the ability to extract extra bounce off the surface which will be used to his advantage during the first Test match against England. Kyle Jamieson is set to beat former England pacer Chris Tremlett, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, being the tallest player ever from England to play a Test at Lord's.

What were Kyle Jamieson's first impressions arriving at the @HomeOfCricket for the first time? #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/SiaDuCo5A9 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 31, 2021

The tallest height recorded by Mohammad Irfan Pakistan bowler

Currently, Pakistani bowler Mohammad Irfan holds the record for being the tallest player in international cricket. Standing at 7 feet 1 inch, the fast bowler represented the Pakistan team in a total of 4 Test matches, none of which were at Lord’s. Going back into the past, West Indies bowler Joel Garner was one of the tallest to bowl at the Lord’s with a height of 6 feet and 8 inches.

England team to benefit from Ollie Robinson bowler height

To counter the threat by the Kyle Jamiseon height, the England team is expected to spring up a surprise of their own ahead of the match. England fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who plays for Sussex County Cricket Club, is expected to make a debut for the first match against New Zealand. The Ollie Robinson bowler height, which is reportedly 6 foot 5 inches, will prove a challenge for Kane Williamson and his teammates.

England vs New Zealand Test series schedule

The first Test match from the England vs New Zealand Test series will begin on June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The second Test match will take place from June 10 at Edgbaston. After concluding the Test series against England, New Zealand will face India in the World Test Championship Final starting from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Image Source: BLACKCAPS Twitter