Australia and West Indies are currently locking horns in the first T20I of their two-match series on Wednesday. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first against the visitors at Carrara Oval Stadium in Queensland. During the fourth over of the first innings, West Indies opener Kyle Mayers played a beautiful shot over cover to register a humongous 105-metres six. Mayers took a step back and smashed the short-of-a-length delivery from Cameron Green over the off-side to steal the maximum.

WATCH: Mayers' gigantic 105-metre cover drive

Mayers hit five boundaries and one six before he was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins for 39 off 36 balls, which he scored with a strike rate of 108.33. The video of Mayers' magnificent six has been shared by Cricket Australia (CA) on its official Twitter handle. "WOW! Incredible six from Mayers - over cover!" CA wrote in the caption of the post. The video has garnered more than 76,000 views since being uploaded an hour ago.

Gautam Gambhir and Adam Gilchrist was clearly impressed with the shot as lavished praise on the Windies batter.

You are not allowed to do this! @kyle_mayers 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/StFx5N2Wb3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 5, 2022

I’m sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can’t remember it! 😳👌😂 https://t.co/4KAN8ue9xn — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) October 5, 2022

Cricket fans were mesmerized by Mayers' shot as they even called it the shot of the year. Here are some reactions to the shot:-

What an incredible shot from Kyle Mayers#AUSvWI — Vikass (@vikas_uraon) October 5, 2022

What a shot from Kyle Mayers, only West Indians can play shots like that#AUSvWI — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) October 5, 2022

Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I

The two-match T20I series between Australia and West Indies is slated to end on October 7 in Brisbane. As far as the ongoing match is concerned, West Indies have scored 105/6 in 16 overs while trying to put a target on the board. Apart from Mayers, none of the other batters have been able to breach the 20-run mark for West Indies so far. Raymon Reifer scored the second-highest number of runs for West Indies with 19 off 23 balls.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au

