Lalit Yadav Vouches For Ricky Ponting's 'Humility', Cricket Fans Stumped With Latest Claim

Before the IPL news about the suspension of the league, the Delhi Capitals team were having a great 2021 season where the Delhi Capitals ended up in the 1st position of the points table. The Delhi Capitals team gave a chance to the Delhi youngster Lalit Yadav in the squad, who showed some promise through his all-round performances. The success of the Delhi Capitals can be partly attributed to the guidance of Ricky Ponting and Lalit Yadav’s latest comments vouch for the humility of Ponting in the DC camp.

Lalit Yadav talks about his first interaction with Ricky Ponting

Speaking to Wisden, Lalit Yadav recalled the time when he received a message from Ricky Ponting during his first year with the Delhi Capitals team. Yadav was surprised after receiving the message as he couldn’t believe Ponting would message him from his end. However, after the incident, Yadav never felt like he was speaking to an Australian legend and sharing a dressing room with him.

Lalit Yadav vouches for Ponting's humility in the DC camp

Yadav recalled that Ponting made him feel like a companion, more like a friend. Although he did admit that the former Australian captain can be a bit harsh when needed, but most of the time Ponting stayed calm and composed. Vouching for Ponting’s humble attitude in the Delhi Capitals camp, Yadav said that Ponting never made him like he has been a great cricket player. Speaking about Ponting’s guidance, Yadav said that he had received a lot of valuable inputs from him during the 2020 season.

Ponting told 4-5 different things to Yadav that keep helping him to improve his game and even today, the 2-time World Cup winning skipper keeps providing his valuable inputs to Yadav on how to improve his game.

Lalit Yadav's journey with the Delhi Capitals

Lalit Yadav was purchased by the Delhi Capitals for a price of INR 20 lakh in the year 2020. He was retained for the same price for the 2021 IPL season. In the IPL 2021 season, Lalit played a total of 5 matches while scoring 54 runs and taking 3 wickets. Lalit Yadav’s most noticeable moment in the IPL 2021 came in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders when he took the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine in the same over. Yadav bowled 3 overs with an economy of 4.33 in the match.

As per the IPL news, Ricky Ponting joined the Delhi Capitals as the head coach in 2018 and under his guidance, the Capitals managed to reach the IPL 2020 final. Previously, Ponting has worked with the Mumbai Indians alongside Rohit Sharma for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, after which Rohit too lauded the Australian for his modesty and personality. Rohit Sharma lifted the 2nd IPL title of the Mumbai Indians in 2015.

