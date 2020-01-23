LAM Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The seventh match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between La Manga and SPA. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for January 23 and will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

LAM vs SPA Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between La Manga and SPA is the first of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 23.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

LAM vs SPA Dream11 Squad details

LAM vs SPA Dream11: LAM Squad

Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, Sohail Khan

LAM vs SPA Dream11: SPA Squad

Ian Byrne, Faran Afzal, Simon Barter, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz, Jack PermanSam Lupson, Hamza Kayani, Kevin Laundon, Antonio Brown

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

LAM vs SPA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Adam Elgar (C)

All-rounders – Tom Culshaw, Faran Afzal (VC), Jamshaid Ahmad

Batsmen – Tommy Knowles, Christian Munoz, Jack PermanSam Lupson

Bowlers – Hamza Kayani, Waqar Ashraf, Arwinder Singh, Connor Wood

La Manga start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn — La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand