Lanka Premier League 2020: Darren Ganga, Gibbs & More To Feature In Commentary Panel

Darren Ganga, Aamir Sohail, Mike Heysman, Herschelle Gibbs, Russel Arnold and Roshan Abeysinghe are in the commentator’s panel for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) scheduled to kick-off from 26th November till December 16, 2020 at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium (MRIC) in Hambantota.

Five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match and the final will be played on December 16, 2020. A galaxy of global stars which includes Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Carlos Braithwaite, Samit Patel, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Liam Plunkett and many more will be taking part in the 15-day extravaganza.

Talking about the opportunity, the former Pakistan opener Aamir Sohail said: “I am extremely excited about the League which has already created a lot of interest in the cricketing fraternity. I am looking forward for the first match to start.”

“There are quite a few big names in fray and I am sure the fans will witness some exciting games and it gives me immense satisfaction that I, and my team of some really reputed players themselves, will bring this exciting encounters to the audience,” said former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russel Arnold.

Talking about commentary stint Gibbs said, “The League seems very promising with the kind of players each teams have in their line-up. Some of us in the commentary team have played with them not very long ago. It will be interesting talking about their game.”

SLC VP and LPL Tournament Director Mr Ravin Wickramaratne said, “It gives me immense pleasure to present to the fans the long list of commentators who will bring the game to the audience in their living room. They were great players themselves and their understanding of the game will add value to the overall listening experience.”

CEO of IPG, the Dubai-based promoters of LPL, Mr. Anil Mohan said, “The names we have in the commentary line-up are very experienced in every aspects of the game, I am sure their analysis and explanation of the proceedings will make it very interesting for the audience.”

Broadcast Director, Mr. Hemant Buch said, “With state of the art technology and some of the best talent in the world behind the camera as well as in front of it, this inaugural edition of the LPL promises to be one to savour for viewers. Since fans will only be able to watch it on TV, the onus is on us to deliver a world-class production, a challenge that we are looking forward to with great anticipation and with the given team behind the scenes and the commentary line up I am sure it’s going to be a marvellous event.”

Image credits: Twitter

