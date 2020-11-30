Lanka Premier League 2020 KT Vs GG Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Kandy Tuskers will go up against the Galle Gladiators in the 6th match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on November 30. Here are the KT vs GG live streaming details, how to watch Lanka Premier League live and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | BCCI Blue Print For Domestic Season: Mushtaq Ali From Dec 20, Ranji From Jan 11

Lanka Premier League 2020: KT vs GG preview

Today's Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators match will give either team their first definite shot at victory in the series. The Tuskers lost a close encounter against the Colombo Kings after they failed to chase the Tuskers' 16-run super-over total. They lost their second game against the Dambulla Viiking by 5 runs in a rain-shortened game.

The Jaffna Stallions could not match up to Andre Russell's heroics on Saturday, failing to even come close to the Kings' 96-run total in a 5-overs-a-side game. Their first loss of the series was against the Stallions, against whom they failed to defend their 175-run total. Both teams will hope to make this the start of their winning streak.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: 'Playing 1st Class Gives Us Slight Advantage In Tests': Labuschagne

LPL 2020: KT vs GG squads

Kandy Tuskers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera(wk)(c), Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kaveeshka Anjula, Brendan Taylor, Dale Steyn, Munaf Patel, Ishan Jayaratne , Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Nishan Madushka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Shahid Afridi(c), Azam Khan(wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Asitha Fernando, Chadwick Walton, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Lakshan Sandakan, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Claims Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Don't Fit Into India's ODI Team

LPL 2020: KT vs GG live streaming details

All Lanka Premier League 2020 matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans in India will be able to access the Lanka Premier League live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. KT vs GG live scores will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's social media handles.

LPL 2020: KT vs GG pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a slight chance of rainfall during the Tuskers vs Gladiators match tonight. The temperature will be 28°C and the weather will be cloudy, with a humidity of 84% and 98% cloud cover. There is also a high chance of rain in the hours preceding the match, which will have some effect on the pitch conditions.

The pitch at Hambantota has been a very high scoring one, with very little for bowlers. The first game of LPL 2020 saw the Kandy Tuskers and Colombo Kings make 219 runs each. Saturday's game had the Colombo Kings making an astonishing 95 runs in a 5-over game. This sets up today's game as another exciting encounter.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: David Warner Out For 3rd ODI, Entire T20 Series Against India

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.