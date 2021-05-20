Lasith Malinga Reveals Next Career Move Post Retirement, Fans Laud Ex-Mumbai Indians Pacer

Sri Lanka's star fast bowler Lasith Malinga is arguably one of the most celebrated bowlers of T20 cricket. The speedster with his slingy action and toe-crushing yorkers is a nightmare for many batters. Along with a fruitful international career, the veteran also has enjoyed mighty success in franchise-based leagues globally. The champion bowler decided to bring curtains down on his franchise cricket career in January this year ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. It is worth mentioning that he had also earlier announced his retirement from ODIs and Test matches.

Lasith Malinga retirement: Star pacer embarks on a new journey

With immense experience of playing the game in different conditions, Lasith Malinga is undoubtedly a bowler that up-and-coming cricketers would look up to. The fast bowler has remained relevant in his long career and has kept on adding new variations to his arsenal to get the better of the opposition's batters in the batsman-friendly T20 format. Much to the fans' delight, the cricketer will be sharing details about his tactical bowling ploys on his newly-launched YouTube channel.

Lasith Malinga, who has often shied away from the limelight, recently made his much-anticipated debut on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Moreover, he has also created his own YouTube channel, where he plans to share insights about the game with his fans and followers. The star bowler took to his Twitter account to suggest that he plans to move in this direction post hanging his boots from the highest level.

Lasith Malinga retirement: Sri Lankan legend likely to play T20 World Cup 2021 in India

While it has been a long time since Malinga last played a competitive game, he still is in the Sri Lankan selectors' scheme of things and can soon be seen playing for his country in T20Is. According to a Morning Sports report, National Selection Committee Chairman Pramodya Wickramasinghe, on Friday, said that they will talk to Malinga soon and added that the legendary bowler is in their plans for the forthcoming T20 tours, including the T20 World Cup coming up in October.

Wickramasinghe, who took over as new selection committee head only last month, revealed that Lasith Malinga is also in their plans. He opined that one should never forget that the former Mumbai Indians team star is one of the greatest bowlers in their country, even in his present form and his records speak for that. The Sri Lankan selection committee chairman suggested that there are two back-to-back T20 World Cups that are coming up, this year and the next year, which is why they would like to discuss their plans with Malinga soon.

Sri Lanka cricket schedule 2021

May: Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh – 3 ODIs

June-July: Sri Lanka Tour of England - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

July: India Tour of Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

July-August: Afghanisthan Tour of Sri Lanka - 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

October: Sri Lanka Tour of Australia - 3 T20Is

October-November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

December: Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh - 2 Tests

November-December - Pakistan tour of Bangladesh - 2 Tests and 3 T20Is

Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians journey

The Sri Lankan international has been a part of the Indian Premier League since its inaugural edition. He was picked up by the Mumbai Indians franchise for the opening season of the cash-rich league. Malinga went on to become an integral part of the Mumbai-based franchise, and he contributed significantly towards the success of the team over the years. It is worth mentioning that he was also roped in as the bowling mentor by Mumbai Indians in 2018. However, made a thumping comeback the following year as a player and helped his side clinch the championship by bowling the ultimate over the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Lasith Malinga net worth details

According to Sports News 360, the Lasith Malinga net worth figure is estimated to be approximately INR 65 crore. Some of the Lasith Malinga net worth information comprises of his total earnings from Sri Lanka Cricket as an active cricket player. The aforementioned Lasith Malinga net worth also includes his salary from Mumbai Indians through Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Disclaimer: The above Lasith Malinga net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same

