Lasith Malinga Slams SLC's Selection Policy, Claims To Be Ready For T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka's veteran speedster Lasith Malinga is hailed as one of the greatest exponents of the yorker by many. The seasoned campaigner has proved his mettle with his superlative performances in white-ball cricket in both international fixtures as well as in global franchise-based T20 leagues. The ex-Mumbai Indians star aspires to be a part of the impending T20 World Cup 2021. Howeover, he is not necessarily pleased with the new selection policy adopted by Sri Lanka Cricket.

While the player's fabulous record in the shortest format is a testament to his skills, the cricket star is struggling to find a place in the Sri Lankan national side because of the newly introduced 2-km fitness test. Taking a cue from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sri Lanka Cricket has finalised a new fitness test earlier this year that the cricketers from the country will have to clear in order to represent their national side.

The cricketers will have to clear the newly introduced 2-km time trials in order to stand a chance of representing their national side. According to Sri Lanka Cricket, the players will have to clear the test within 8 minutes and 35 seconds. While speaking on YouTube show Chilling with Russel, the bowler put all the conjecture surrounding the 'Lasith Malinga retirement' to an end by confirming that he has no plans of calling it quits from the highest level as he still feels he still can contribute in T20 cricket, but it is the fitness test that has led to his non-selection.

The pacer opined that he is still capable of bowling 24 straight balls but mentioned that he is unable to clear the 2-km run. Moreover, Malinga pointed out that he can also bowl for two hours at a stretch, but he has to sit home because of the mandatory fitness test. The seamer also highlighted how nobody raised questions regarding his fitness when he picked up four wickets from four deliveries against New Zealand when he was of 35 years of age.

The Malinga retirement from ODIs was announced by the cricketer himself in July 2019 after the first ODI against Bangladesh. But he continues to play in T20Is. Notably, the Sri Lanka veteran retired from franchise cricket in January this year ahead of IPL 2021. Malinga cited the ‘pandemic situation’ and ‘travel restrictions’ as the reasons behind his retirement. Malinga, who played for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL, had opted out of the IPL 2020 as well.

