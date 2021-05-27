Leah Paul Becomes Famous With Rare Triple-wicket Maiden Vs Scotland Women: WATCH

The final match of the Ireland vs Scotland T20I series is currently underway with the home team having an upper hand in the match so far. The Ireland Women's cricket team currently leads the series 2-1 after winning the last two matches by 41 runs and 61 runs respectively after being beaten in the 1st T20I by Scotland. They will be hoping to win the final match and pocket the series after a fine bowling effort from the bowlers. The Scotland batting team did play their full quota of 20 overs, however, they could only put up 99 runs on board for the loss of 7 wickets.

Ireland vs Scotland: Leah Paul triple wicket maiden over grabs spotlight

The Ireland Women's cricket team bowlers did exceptionally well with Leah Paul chipping in with 3 wickets, while Orla Prendergast, Ava Canning, and Rachel Delany picked up 1 wicket apiece. The visitors were stopped inside the 100-run mark courtesy Leah Paul's triple-wicket maiden over. The Leah Paul wickets came in the 10th over of the Scotland innings in which the left-arm spinner first dismissed Kathryn Bryce caught by wicketkeeper Shauna Cavanagh in the second ball of the over.

The very next ball, the left-arm spinner dismissed Becky Glen. The third ball was a dot ball, however in the fourth ball she dismissed and Ailsa Lister. Here's the video of Leah Paul wickets -



Ireland cricket schedule 2021

After the Ireland women's cricket team finishes the ongoing series against Scotland, the Ireland Men's team will be seen in action inb away series against the Netherlands. The Ireland men's team will face the Netherlands in Utrech for the three-match ODI series. The points won after winning the series will be going towards qualification for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. While the 15 member team has been already named for the series, an additional four players will also travel to assist with preparations and training given the current COVID-19 restrictions not permitting local support.

Following the series against the Netherlands, the men's team will then host South Africa in a 3-match ODI and T20I series in July. The Zimbabwe team will next travel to the country in August for a 3-match ODI and T20I series. Ireland Cricket is also in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board and England & Wales Cricket Board for a possible two-match T20 International series.

Image: Ireland Cricket / Instagram