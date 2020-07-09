Leg-spinner Karn Sharma Reveals What Makes MS Dhoni Stand Out From The Rest

Karn Sharma, during an Instagram interaction, said that he has never seen a cricketer in his career who gives better feedback than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 39-year-old is one of the best captains in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy).

He has also led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well. In fact, CSK has always reached the playoffs under his leadership.

'Pehla ball googly daal'

“I still remember when I made my T20 debut against England, he (Dhoni) told me ‘isko first ball googly daal’. I was new and Joe Root was batting. He said ‘Ye pakka tere ko reverse sweep maarega, toh pehla ball googly daal’, said Karn Sharma during his interaction on an Instagram show named 'Say Yash to Sports’ where he was talking to Dr. Yash Kashikar. “Even after we follow in Chennai, he gives quite a lot of useful recommendations from behind the stumps. In reality, I have not seen a cricketer in my profession who gives better feedback than MS Dhoni,” the leg-spinner added.

Coming back to cricket, the veteran spinner was retained by the three-time winners in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway but has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This would have been Sharma's third straight year with the Chennai franchise.

MSD, on the other hand, was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill it was curtains down for the 'Men In Blue' as they lost the contest by 18 runs. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the 'Yellow Army' in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. At the same time, Mahi was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

