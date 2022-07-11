Legends League Cricket: 3 World Cup-winning Bowlers Among Others Confirm Participation

Legends League Cricket has further added legendary players like Bret Lee (Australia), Liam Plunkett (England), Joginder Sharma (India), Albie Morkel (South Africa), Jonty Rhodes (South Africa), Ajantha Mendis & Dilhara Fernando (Sri Lanka) to its list.

Just to highlight, 3 World Cup-winning bowlers have been added to the list. This includes Bret Lee, Joginder Sharma and Liam Plunkett

Earlier last week iconic players like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S. Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan have confirmed their participation to play in the second season of Legends League of Cricket.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “with these additions, our second season is becoming bolder and bigger. With great pleasure, we welcome them to the Legends family and looking forward to witness their magic on the field at LLC Season 2”

Image: Twitter/@llct20