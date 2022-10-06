Legends League Cricket: Yusuf Pathan-Mitchell Johnson End Enmity, Share Hug Before Final

A couple of days back Yusuf Pathan and former Australia cricketer Mitchell Johnson were at each other's throats during the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings qualifiers match on Sunday, October 2nd. The incident reportedly happened after Pathan had sledged the umpire for not giving a decision in his favour. Post the heated exchange between the two former players, Mitchell Johnson was fined 50 per cent of the match fees for misbehaving. However, ahead of the Legends League Cricket final both the cricketers decided to end their enmity

Legends League Cricket: Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson show sportsmanship spirit

The Legends League Cricket final took place on the day of Dusshera. Both Mitchell Johnson and Yusuf Pathan ended their enmity by shaking hands and hugging each other. On Tuesday, foxsports.com.au, the incident started after Yusuf Pathan sledged female umpire Kim Cotton who was officiating the match. According to the report, Pathan was upset after Mitchell Johnson’s final ball of his third over was not declared a wide by the umpire. The cricketer demanded an explanation from the umpire regarding the call. The player who was involved in the match on the condition of anonymity told the Australian publication, "Johnson did nothing, Pathan was sledging the female umpires."

Yusuf Pathan and mitchell johnson shake their hands nice gesture by both of them.legends after at all.#MitchellJohnson #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/aMm8qyPaGn — Ankit joshi (@CrickInformer) October 5, 2022



India Capitals beat Bhilwara Kings

Bhilwara Kings after winning the toss decided to field first. The Kings bowlers put Capitals on the backfoot picking up four wickets for 21 runs inside 5 overs. However, Ross Taylor and Mitchell Johnson stitched a crucial partnership helping the team make a remarkable comeback. Ross Taylor smashed 41-ball 82 runs, while Mitchell Johnson scored a 35-ball 62. Ashley Nurse blasted 42 runs off just 19 balls taking India Capitals' total to 211 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 212 runs for victory Bhilwara Kings got off a poor start, losing both their openers inside the powerplay. Apart from Jesal Kariya, Sreesanth and Shane Watson no other batsmen were able to reach the t double-digit. Shane Watson top-scored with 27 off 19 balls while Jesal Karia scored 22 runs off 127 balls. For India Capitals Pawal Suyal, Pankaj Singh and Pravin Tambe picked up 2 wickets each to bowl out Bhilwara Kings for 107 with 10 balls to spare. India Capitals won the match by 104 runs to become the Legends League Cricket 2022 champions.