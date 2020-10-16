IPL 2020: Leggie Murugan Ashwin Heaps Praise On The Comeback Man Chris Gayle

After a close eight-wicket win over Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin said that the addition of swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle into the side gives a lot of energy to the team. Gayle, who was playing his first match of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 initially found it difficult to get going when he had come out to bat at number three after a well-set Mayank Agarwal was outfoxed by leggie Yuzvendra Chahal for 45.

However, once he started middling the ball, it was just a matter of time before the Bangalore bowlers were hit to all parts of the ground. The Caribbean power-hitter thereby registered a stellar half-century (53). His whirlwind knock included a solitary boundary and five maximums at a strike rate of 117.78.



'A lot of energy to the team': Murugan Ashwin

"It is good to get a win. Chris coming back to the side gives a lot of energy to the team. The mood in the camp was always high even we were losing. We did not lose our spirit, we know that we are playing good cricket and it is just getting over the line. Really happy that we won a game and it is about repeating it game after game," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

A much-needed win for Punjab

Punjab skipper KL Rahul finally had something to cheer about after his team's much-needed win over Bangalore in their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium by eight wickets on Thursday. Rahul played a sheet anchor's role to perfection as he scored an unbeaten match-winning 49-ball 61 at a strike rate of 124.49 including a boundary and five maximums. He was ably supported by the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle (45-ball 53) who was playing his first match of this season.

Even though it seemed that Punjab would lose their way in the final over after Gayle's run out, Nicholas Pooran completed the formalities by clobbering Yuzvendra Chahal into the stands on the final ball of the contest. Earlier, Bangalore were restricted to 171/6 in their 20 overs riding on skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant 39-ball 48 after winning the toss and electing to bat first on a difficult wicket.

Even though the 2014 finalists did manage to snap their losing streak, but they still continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with four points from eight matches. The KL Rahul-led side will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they face the defending champions Mumbai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening.

