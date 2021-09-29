Leonardo Bonucci Claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Greatness Had Negative Influence On Juventus

Even though five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has historically been one of the most influential players when it comes to helping his side win games, Juventus centre-half Leonardo Bonucci strangely revealed that his influence in fact hurt the Serie A giants more than having helped them in their last season. During Ronaldo's time in Turin, he helped the club win Serie A on two occasions, the Coppa Italia as well as the Supercoppa Italiana. Moreover, the Portuguese international scored a staggering 101 goals in just 134 games for the club.

However, in Juventus' last season they finished a disappointing fourth with 78 points, 13 points behind champions Inter Milan. As a result, an unhappy Ronaldo reportedly tried to force an exit out of the club this transfer window. The 36-year old eventually made a blockbuster return to Manchester United, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2009.

Bonucci explains why Ronaldo had a bad influence on Juventus

While speaking to the Athletic, Leonardo Bonucci explained that since football is a team game, it is difficult for one player to win the club matches. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, Bonucci said that even though the Portuguese forward is an outstanding player, he had a negative influence in the dressing room as other players became complacent, thinking that the 36-year old will singlehandedly carry the team.

"This was the thing, the idea that one player, even the best in the world, could guarantee Juventus victory. Ronaldo's presence had a big influence on us. Just training with him gave us something extra, but subconsciously players started to think his presence alone was enough to win games. We began to fall a little short in our daily work, the humility, the sacrifice, the desire to be there for our teammates day after day. Over the last few years, I think you could see that."

The Italian centre-half further went on to explain why playing as a team is more important than perhaps having the 'best player on the planet.' "Maybe it was taken for granted that if we gave the ball to Ronaldo, then he'd win us the game. But Ronaldo needed the team as much as we needed him. There had to be a trade-off because it's the team that lifts the individual even if the individual is the best player on the planet."