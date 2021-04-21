Liam Livingstone Withdraws From IPL 2021 Citing 'Bio-Bubble Fatigue', RR Confirm News

Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone has left the team squad and returned home citing 'Bio-Bubble' fatigue. He was in the country for participating in the ongoing IPL 2021.

The news of the Englishman flying back home has officially been confirmed by the inaugural edition's winner on their official Twitter handle.

'We understand and respect his decision': RR

Taking to the micro-blogging site, RR posted an image of Livingstone having a discussion with youngster Riyan Parag in what appears to be a still from the team's practice session.

The Rajasthan-based franchise then wrote that Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. The former champions concluded by mentioning that they e understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way they can from their end.

Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can.

Even the fans came forward and lent their full support to the English opening batsman. Here are some of the reactions.

Liam Livingstone was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for a sum of INR 75 lakhs during the IPL 2021 mini-auctions that were held in February. He was a part of England's ODI squad and had featured in the Playing XI in the last two matches where he ended up scoring 62 runs (27 & 36). Before coming to India, the Lancashire cricketer was in Australia for participating in the Big Bash League where he had represented Perth Scorchers who finished as the runners-up after losing to the defending champions Sydney Sixers by 27 runs in the decider.

Rajasthan Royals' injury concerns

Ahead of IPL 2021, it was announced that English speedster Jofra Archer would be missing the first part of the ongoing tournament as he had suffered a finger injury. The lanky speedster underwent surgery on the middle finger of his right hand on March 29 and subsequently returned to training after receiving the all-clear from his medical consultant. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara had said that the RR management is certainly hoping that Archer will be available for some part of the IPL.

Recently, Archer's English team-mate, as well as ace all-rounder Ben Stokes, injured himself in the first match of the competition. Stokes injured himself in the 10th over of The Rajasthan Royals team's first match against Punjab Kings. The 2019 World Cup winner sustained the injury while attempting to take Chris Gayle's catch but ended up with a broken finger on his left hand. Despite sustaining a finger fracture, the 29-year-old came out to bat for Rajasthan Royals and opened the innings with Manan Vohra. However, the English all-rounder could not have any influence as he was dismissed for a duck on the third ball of the Rajasthan's innings.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have shed light on the topic by revealing the potential Ben Stokes return date. It stated that the all-rounder will remain sidelined for 12 weeks to a broken finger.

(Image Courtesy: Liam Livingstone Instagram)