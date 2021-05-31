LIG Vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Preview

Lightning and Northern Diamonds will take on each other in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 at the Kibworth Cricket Club Ground. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here is our LIG vs NOD Dream11 prediction, LIG vs NOD Dream11 team, LIG vs NOD best team and LIG vs NOD player record.

LIG vs NOD match preview

Lightning did not have a great start to the tournament losing the first match of the tournament. The team faced Southern Vipers in the opening fixture and lost the match by 4 wickets. For Lightning, Tammy Beaumont and Kirstie Gordon played really well but could not help the team to victory.

On the other hand, Northern Diamonds also lost their opening fixture to Central Sparks. They lost the match by 2 wickets despite a terrific bowling performance from the Diamonds bowlers. In the last match, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Linsey Smith performed well for the Diamonds. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams will look for an important win.

LIG vs NOD weather report

The condition looks sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the LIG vs NOD Dream11 prediction a tough one.

LIG vs NOD pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured bowlers a little bit, but batsmen have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

LIG vs NOD player record

Just like in the previous match, Lightning will be looking forward to Tammy Beaumont and Kirstie Gordon extending their fine performances and help them climb the points table. Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, will want Lauren Winfield-Hill and Lindsey Smith to do well with bat and ball in this match as well. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

LIG vs NOD Dream11 team

LIG vs NOD Dream11 prediction

As per our LIG vs NOD Dream11 prediction, LIG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LIG vs NOD player record and as a result, the LIG vs NOD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIG vs NOD Dream11 team and LIG vs NOD prediction does not guarantee positive results.

