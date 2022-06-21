Lionel Messi's Playing Position Could Be Changed With PSG Manager Coming In: Report

50-year-old Argentine football manager Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly sacked as the manager of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite the team becoming the French Champions. The Ligue 1 trophy was not enough for the team to not sack the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, as they now look to attaining UEFA Champions League glory with a new manager. With the new manager coming in, the team might change their playing line-ups, in order to field the best side.

As per PSG Talk, FootMercato reported that the PSG football advisor Luis Campos is currently aiming to bring in French manager Christophe Galtier as the new manager of the club, who will implement a 3-5-2 setup next season. The tactical set up was often used by Pochettino and the squad will now have to get used to it. The report also claims that Argentine football great Lionel Messi could play as a No. 10 in the setup, which will allow him to play as an attacking mid-fielder.

Most memorably, the 3-5-2 setup was used by Pochettino only once in the 2021/22 season, when PSG earned a 3-0 away win over Angers. If the reports come out to be true, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria will be the two main center forwards on the team. However, a fresh report by French newspapers, the club has denied the reports about Galtier’s link with the club.

Kylian Mbappe opted to stay at PSG, rejecting Real Madrid's offer

Meanwhile, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe recently became the most talked about point in the football world after he rejected an offer to join La Liga team Real Madrid at the last moment and chose to stay with the Parisians, last month. Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021, following his dramatic exit from Barcelona after 21 years. However, he had an average first season with the club and will look to turn around results in the upcoming season.

Messi scored a total of 11 goals for PSG in 34 matches across competitions during the 2021-22 season. He contributed with six goals and 15 assists in the Ligue 1, while contributing with five Champions League goals. Having led his national team to the Copa America victory last season, Messi will also lead the Argentine team in the FIFA World Cup 2022, later this year in November.

(Image: @psg/Instagram)