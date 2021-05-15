Lisa Sthalekar 'disappointed' With BCCI For Not Checking On Bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy

Former captain of the Australian women's cricket team Lisa Sthalekar feels the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) neither checked on Veda Krishnamurthy after the twin tragedies in her family, nor communicated to the bereaved India cricketer its decision to not consider her for the upcoming tour of England.

The middle-order batter lost both her mother and sister in a span of few weeks due to COVID-19. Veda first lost her mother and then her sister Vatsala Shivakumar.

'So disappointed': Lisa Sthalekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Lisa expressed her disappointment with BCCI's approach of handling Veda Krishnamurthy's situation as she went on to write that the national cricket board did not even bother to communicate to the latter despite her being a contracted player.

"Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series may be justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received any communication from BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association should deeply care about the players that play the game not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed", Sthalekar wrote in a note on her official Twitter handle.

At the same time, the World Cup-winning player also went on to add that as a past player, the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) has reached out daily to see how they are doing and at the same time, also providing all kinds of services. She then mentioned that if there was a need for a Players Association in India, surely it is now.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the stress, anxiety, fear, and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individuals and inadvertently affect the game.

There is still time to fix this!! pic.twitter.com/LT3hApMioJ — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 15, 2021

Even the netizens were on the same page with Lisa Sthalekar. Here are some of the reactions.

Well said !! — Suganya Murugan (@Suganyao3) May 15, 2021

Correct ❤️🏏 — ThirdEye (@ThirdEy80982744) May 15, 2021

Spot on Lisa. — Anant Sharma (@anants838) May 15, 2021

This is soo disappointing from BCCI. Thank you for taking the stand Lisa🙏 — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) May 15, 2021

So crucial! — Radha (@radhalathgupta) May 15, 2021

BCCI might be the richest board,but the poorest in ethics and communication — Abhisek (@abhi_ab93) May 15, 2021

indian cricket deserves a better board than BCCI — pavan (@maharpkm) May 15, 2021

Krishnamurthy lost her mother on April 23 and her sister Vatsala Shivakumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, lost her battle to COVID two weeks later.