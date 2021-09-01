List Of Items Needed By Afghan Refugees In England Includes Cricket Gear & Shampoos

Afghanistan is in shambles following the recent takeover of the country by Taliban terrorists, in which they deposed Ashraf Ghani's democratically elected government in order to restore the dreaded Islamic Emirate of the early 2000s. Meanwhile, Afghan civilians, who arrived in England on a flight out before the US left, have made cricket equipment a top priority on their wish list. Shampoo, conditioners, body lotion and cricket gear are the most in-demand items among Afghan refugees, according to MK Citizen, a local newspaper in Milton Keynes, where the displaced have been temporarily housed.

Afghan refugees who arrived in England following the takeover are being given all the assistance they need to resettle in the UK, according to Paul Trendall, a Councillor for Campbell Park and Old Woughton Ward. He and his crew organised a contribution camp earlier this month and they raised a significant amount of money. The idea, according to Trendall, is to provide Afghan migrants with everything they require right now, such as cricket equipment. He went on to say that they had received enough donations for the time being and thanked everyone for their contribution.

Cricket is a popular sport in Afghanistan, with the national team's meteoric rise demonstrating how much the people of the war-torn country adore the game. Afghanistan's national squad has achieved remarkable heights in the last decade and a half, not only by achieving Test status but also by instilling dread in opponent teams in the shortest format of the sport.

Afghanistan crisis

In November 2001, US-led NATO forces overthrew the Taliban government in Afghanistan, establishing an American-friendly regime in its place. After two decades of bloodshed that claimed the lives of 2,400 American soldiers and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians, the US government abruptly decided that staying in Afghanistan was not in its national interest and withdrew its troops, betraying crores of Afghans and leaving them in desperate need of assistance.

Image: AP-Representational Image