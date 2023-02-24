'Literally Heartbroken': England Player Sheds Feelings On Going Unsold At WPL 2023 Auction

Following the culmination of the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the attention will now shift to the 2nd semi-final that will be played between England and South Africa on February 24. Ahead of the match, the press event took place where players of both teams addressed the media. One of the players was Danni Wyatt, who expressed her disappointment on the WPL snub.

Wyatt, who plays for England told the reporters about the team's preparation for the all-important encounter against South Africa, but it was her response to going unsold at the Women's Premier League auction that raised the eyebrows of the cricket fraternity. A seemingly dejected Wyatt said she was heartbroken. She further said she loves playing cricket in India.

Danni Wyatt on going unsold

In the Women's Premier League 2023 auction, no franchise raised the placard when Wyatt's name was announced. Reflecting on it she said. "I mean, it was a very heart-breaking couple of days. I was very disappointed, obviously, having been a part of the IPL Exhibition matches and I love playing cricket in India. It's one of the best places to play cricket. So, to not even have one bid was pretty heart-breaking. But that's life. And my focus is purely on this World Cup now and, yeah, the sun still comes up the next day, doesn't it?"

"It was a very, very weird day. I found out I went unsold just before I got off the bus. So, I had to go and play against Ireland, which wasn't ideal timing, but that's the way it is. And yeah, I got back to the hotel and just wanted to stay in my room," said Wyatt.

"I was literally heartbroken. And yeah, the girls really got around me, which is really nice. Obviously, some people got what they wanted. Some people didn't. But yeah, I was just so proud of the way everyone handled it. I certainly felt a lot of love and yeah, I think it's a credit to everybody in our squad. You know, even the staff as well, just the way they got around everybody was fantastic to see."